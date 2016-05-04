Walter Scott, Jr. and the Scott Scholars in the Walter and Suzanne Scott Engineering Building. Decemberr 4, 2013

A message from Dean David McLean to the college community, September 25, 2021

Dear WSCOE community,

I have some very sad news to share. Our friend, alumnus and long-time benefactor, Walter Scott, Jr., who reshaped the future of our college, has passed away. Walter’s big heart and legacy have touched everyone in this college. Faculty, staff and students have benefited from his transformational gifts to scholarships, graduate assistantships, research programs and the beautiful Scott Bioengineering Building. His devotion to student success started with his first scholarship in 1983, and it continues today with over 80 Scott Scholars from around the country and the state. His generosity and encouragement have helped so many recognize their potential without financial worry. As one student told us recently, “I am incredibly grateful to the Scott Foundation as it has provided me with the opportunity to chase and achieve my goals of becoming an engineer. I am now two years into my undergrad, and I cannot wait for the next two thanks to this amazing opportunity.”

More information will be forthcoming in Source. Please join me in keeping Walter and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

David McLean, Dean

Departments and Programs

Department of Atmospheric Science

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Department of Systems Engineering

School of Advanced Materials Discovery

School of Biomedical Engineering

Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA)

Faculty Directory

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Linkedin-in Instagram
The Engineering Career Fair is almost here!
Join us at our in-person and virtual Engineering Career Fairs
on September 30 and October 12.
Engineering Exploration Week 2020
Calling all future engineers!
October 18 – 23
Join us on campus to learn about engineering, careers, and life at CSU.

Find the best undergraduate program for you

Check out our Undergraduate Programs page to search majors and departments by keywords, career choices, and interests.

Live on-campus tours are back!

Register here

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Creativity and innovation are fostered in environments where diversity, equity, and inclusion exist. Incorporation of these values into our interactions, teaching and research programs is essential to ensure that the knowledge created and the students we graduate are connected to our global society.

We embrace Colorado State University’s Principles of Community of Inclusion, Integrity, Respect, Service, and Social Justice as our core values.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion page
Student Resources
Faculty and Staff Resources
University Diversity Resources
Our Initiatives
College and Department Contacts