Dear WSCOE community,

I have some very sad news to share. Our friend, alumnus and long-time benefactor, Walter Scott, Jr., who reshaped the future of our college, has passed away. Walter’s big heart and legacy have touched everyone in this college. Faculty, staff and students have benefited from his transformational gifts to scholarships, graduate assistantships, research programs and the beautiful Scott Bioengineering Building. His devotion to student success started with his first scholarship in 1983, and it continues today with over 80 Scott Scholars from around the country and the state. His generosity and encouragement have helped so many recognize their potential without financial worry. As one student told us recently, “I am incredibly grateful to the Scott Foundation as it has provided me with the opportunity to chase and achieve my goals of becoming an engineer. I am now two years into my undergrad, and I cannot wait for the next two thanks to this amazing opportunity.”

More information will be forthcoming in Source. Please join me in keeping Walter and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

David McLean, Dean